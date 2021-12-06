China growth unparalleled in world economic history: UK ex-PM Gordon Brown

(People's Daily App) 09:50, December 06, 2021

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown delivered a keynote speech via video link at the 2021 Understanding China Conference in the South China city of Guangzhou where he acknowledged China's decades of continuously high growth rates are unparalleled in world economic history.

