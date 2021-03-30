China's development approach sets model for other countries: expert

Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua

LUSAKA, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's people-centric development approach has led the Asian country to become the world's second largest economy and provides a model for others to emulate, an expert has said.

Bernadette Deka-Zulu, executive director of the Policy Monitoring and Research Center in Zambia, said it was not a surprise that China has managed to lift hundreds of millions of its rural population out of poverty due to a development approach that puts people first.

"(Since) China has recorded a victory over poverty eradication for its people, we can point out to the governance system that promotes efficiency in a way of running business. And this is government business," she told Xinhua.

The central leadership's efforts to reach every corner of the vast country have accelerated the country's development, according to the expert.

Putting people at the center of development has also encouraged patriotism among citizens, a move that has allowed the country to make strides in poverty eradication.

She noted the important role of the Communist Party of China in combating corruption and its impact on China's development agenda, adding that the extension of the fight against corruption to all provinces has also ensured that development efforts reached intended targets.

On China's opening up policy, she said signing multilateral and bilateral agreements as well as cementing friendships with other nations has enabled China to contribute immensely to global poverty eradication.

Its opening up, she said, has benefitted the infrastructure development and industrialization of other countries, with Chinese companies encouraged to invest overseas.

She noted that other countries should emulate China by ensuring strict implementation of global programs such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"China has had to take serious steps in implementing international goals and if we are to see meaningful development, we need to emulate this," she said.

