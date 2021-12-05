U.S. faces serious internal divisions: expert

Xinhua) 16:03, December 05, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The United States faces serious internal divisions, and is fractured and dysfunctional now, a professor of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) wrote in an article recently published on Eurasia Review.

The United States retains "considerable assets and capabilities," however as things stand, there is little prospect that the country could "conduct a successful management of a global position," said David B. Kanin, adjunct professor at the School of Advanced International Studies at JHU.

The professor compared U.S. current conditions to that in the 1960s and 1970s, saying that the internal disintegration of the country in modern times is deeper and more dangerous.

According to Kanin, the United States has always suffered from serious divisions caused by its "history of racism, economic dislocations, inequalities and regional divides," yet for its first 150 years of existence, the "squabbling Americans" were protected by the two oceans from outside powers.

However, the expert continued, the unique conditions when the American country could engage in battles without suffering diminution of its power are now gone and will not reoccur.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)