Satellite News: America's Secret Camps
(Xinhua) 15:24, November 30, 2021
When migrants are stopped by U.S. border patrols, children are forcibly separated from their parents. We have compiled this investigation through satellite images which shows how the world's only superpower detains children in secret camps
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
