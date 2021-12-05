U.S. largest generator of plastic waste: The Hill

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The United States is the world's "top generator of plastic waste" in 2016, exceeded that of all European nations combined, The Hill reported recently.

An article, entitled "U.S. must cut plastic production to save oceans," was published on Wednesday, citing a new study by the National Academy of Sciences.

With a population of about 330 million, accounting for only 4.3 percent of earth's population, the United States generates a total of 42 million metric tons of such waste in 2016, the report said.

"The waste is devastating the ocean's health and marine wildlife," it reported.

"Plastic waste is an environmental and social crisis that the U.S. needs to affirmatively address from source to sea," Margaret Spring, chair of the committee behind the report was quoted as saying in The Hill's article.

However, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) - a trade group that represents 28 companies, including oil giants, major chemical manufacturers and plastic makers - slammed the study's recommendation that plastic production should be limited.

Joshua Baca, vice president of plastics at the ACC, was quoted by the report as saying that "plastic is a valuable resource that should be kept in our economy and out of our environment."

