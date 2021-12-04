China adds 74 new drugs to medical insurance coverage list
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- A total of 74 new medications have been added to China's national medical insurance catalog, with prices of 67 medicine types slashed by an average of 61.71 percent, the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on Friday.
Seven drugs for rare diseases, as well as medicines for tumors, chronic diseases, anti-infection treatment and those specifically for women or children, are among the additions to the reimbursement list.
Eleven medications with low clinical value and low demand have been removed from the list, the NHSA noted.
A total of 507 medications have been added to the list since the inauguration of the NHSA in 2018, bringing the list to 2,860 items.
