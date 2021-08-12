China to establish multi-tiered medical insurance system

Xinhua) 09:12, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will establish a sustainable multi-tiered medical insurance system, according to a recent circular on developing lists for medical benefits.

The system will clearly define rights and responsibilities, and provide moderate support, says the circular released by the National Healthcare Security Administration and the Ministry of Finance.

The lists consist of the basic system and policy, as well as items covered by medical insurance fund and its criteria on payment.

No local policies will be made unless authorized in the lists, and existing ones that are not consistent will be removed or adjusted in three years, the circular reads.

