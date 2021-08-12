Home>>
China to establish multi-tiered medical insurance system
(Xinhua) 09:12, August 12, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will establish a sustainable multi-tiered medical insurance system, according to a recent circular on developing lists for medical benefits.
The system will clearly define rights and responsibilities, and provide moderate support, says the circular released by the National Healthcare Security Administration and the Ministry of Finance.
The lists consist of the basic system and policy, as well as items covered by medical insurance fund and its criteria on payment.
No local policies will be made unless authorized in the lists, and existing ones that are not consistent will be removed or adjusted in three years, the circular reads.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Anti-cancer drugs more accessible for clinical use in China
- China adds 119 drugs to medicare reimbursement list
- China unveils guideline on deepening reform of medical insurance system
- China pilots new model of medical insurance payment
- Chinese enjoy greater geographical flexibility in utilizing medical insurance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.