China to further improve medical insurance system

Xinhua) 09:27, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will further improve its medical insurance system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) to better meet people's demands for medical services and drugs, according to a State Council executive meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, adopted a plan for national medical security during the period.

Acknowledging the achievements made since the country advanced the new round of medical reform, including putting in place the world's largest basic medical insurance network covering the entire population, the meeting stressed improving the multi-tiered medical insurance system.

Support policies for medical insurance will be refined in a category-based manner, it said.

The serious illness insurance scheme will better dovetail with the basic medical insurance schemes to improve insurance benefits, according to the meeting, which also underscored improving the major disease relief mechanism for disadvantaged groups.

A mechanism will be improved where treatment is provided before the medical bills are paid in case of major epidemics, and policy measures for maternity insurance will be improved, according to the meeting.

Development of the tiered diagnosis and treatment system and medical consortiums will be advanced, and eligible medical institutions at the primary level will be listed as designated medical insurance institutions to improve medical services at the primary level, according to the meeting.

Centralized drug bulk-buying will continue to be implemented, and drugs with high clinical value and notable benefits for patients will be made reimbursable under the basic medical insurance schemes in a timely manner, the meeting added.

The meeting also underlined improving services of medical insurance handling and intensifying the oversight of medical insurance funds.

