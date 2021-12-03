Ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from NYSE, prepares for listing in HK

Xinhua) 16:22, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- DiDi Chuxing, a Chinese ride-hailing company, announced on Friday that it has begun work to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is preparing for listing in Hong Kong.

The company, trading under the ticker symbol of "DIDI" on NYSE, began trading on the exchange on June 30.

