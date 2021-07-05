China removes ride-hailing app from online stores for data abuse

Xinhua) 09:04, July 05, 2021

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday requested online mobile app stores to take ride-hailing app DiDi Chuxing off their shelves.

Investigations concluded the app severely violated relevant laws and regulations while collecting and abusing user data, said the administration.

The administration urged the ride-haling company to take concrete measures to fix the loopholes in accordance with the law and national standards to ensure the safety of user information.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)