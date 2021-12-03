Home>>
Enjoy breathtaking scenery along newly opened China-Laos railway
(People's Daily Online) 14:30, December 03, 2021
|Photo shows the stunning view near a bridge along the China-Laos railway. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)
The China-Laos railway, which connects Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, with Lao capital Vientiane, opened to traffic on Dec. 3, enabling passengers to enjoy beautiful landscapes along the way.
It is the first railway project built with Chinese investments and adopts the comprehensive application of Chinese technical standards and equipment, jointly operated by China and Laos and directly connected to China’s railway network.
The high-speed railway stretches more than 1,000 km and cuts through mountains and ravines via 167 tunnels and 301 bridges.
The railway also brings to a close the history of no rail services in Pu’er and Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan.
