China shows commitment to climate action with coal plants pledge: experts
(Xinhua) 09:44, December 02, 2021
China has pledged to stop building new coal-fired power projects overseas.
Experts say this is a reflection of the country's strong commitment to addressing climate change and improving global environmental governance.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
