China's top court highlights penalty for evasion, obstruction of law enforcement

Xinhua) 09:00, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Wednesday publicized eight typical cases involving penalties for evasion or obstruction of law enforcement, demonstrating its proactive and targeted approach to tackling such issues.

The cases cover a range of categories, such as labor, civil compensation annexed to criminal offences, debt, loans and contract disputes.

In dealing with these cases, the SPC also leveraged the internet and social media to investigate and accumulate evidence, as well as to illustrate the handling of these cases to the general public.

The SPC said it will further enhance the punishments for evasion or obstruction of law enforcement in accordance with the law, and concentrate its efforts on closing cases involving such activities to better protect the public interest.

