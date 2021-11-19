Chinese courts address enforcement of property judgements

Xinhua) 08:46, November 19, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts have made progress in a nationwide campaign to more effectively enforce judgements on properties, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, courts across the country have enforced about 7.23 million judgements on properties and released around 945.6 billion yuan (148.21 billion U.S. dollars) to litigants, the SPC said in a press release.

Courts across the country conducted a thorough review of how many cases were awaiting enforcement, allocating more manpower and resources to enforce the long-defaulted ones, said Liu Guixiang, a senior SPC official.

The SPC is also mulling a detailed instruction to further standardize the procedure for managing and releasing enforced properties, Liu added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)