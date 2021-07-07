New judicial explanation enhances plant-variety rights protection
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A new judicial explanation will take effect from Wednesday to clarify legal problems in the lawsuits of plant-variety rights violations, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said.
The legal document makes clear that the property rights of any new plant variety will be protected by the law regardless of the way it is bred, the SPC said in a statement.
Those who assist others in violating a breeder's property rights by facilitating the purchase, storage, transport and processing of a new plant variety, will be punished by law, the statement said.
New measures came into effect to ease difficulties when a property rights holder raises evidence against the offender.
Under these measures, the courts must protect the rights of farmers to breed new plants on their farms and prevent the abuse of such rights simultaneously.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top court specifies rules for online litigation
- China's internet courts close 200,000 cases in three years
- Top court clarifies mental anguish damages in state compensation cases
- Polygraph test results not legal evidence in civil lawsuits: SPC
- High efficiency a significant advantage of China's int'l commercial courts: SPC
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.