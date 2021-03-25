Top court clarifies mental anguish damages in state compensation cases

Xinhua) 15:57, March 25, 2021

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Thursday introduced a set of new rules for the awarding of damages for mental anguish in state compensation cases.

The new rules clarify the different types of mental injuries and what constitutes a "serious consequence," which will lead to different levels of compensation.

Mental injuries resulting in serious consequences shall result in damages totaling no more than 50 percent of the total personal injury damages, while those suffering from especially serious consequences may be awarded damages beyond the 50-percent threshold, said the SPC.

The new rules do not change the scope of damages for mental anguish as prescribed in state compensation law, according to the SPC.

