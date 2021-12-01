Chinese defense minister holds talks with Indonesian counterpart
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe held talks via video link on Tuesday with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.
As important neighbors, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Indonesia has seen steady development in recent years, said Wei.
He expressed the hope that the two countries would join hands in opposing hegemonism and the Cold War mindset, handle disputes and disagreements with discretion, and safeguard the peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region.
The Chinese armed forces are willing to continue enhancing high-level communication with their Indonesian counterparts, improving cooperation mechanisms and multilateral coordination, working together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and advancing the relationship between the two militaries, Wei added.
Prabowo in return said that the Indonesian armed forces are also willing to enhance high-level exchanges with the Chinese side, step up cooperation and multilateral coordination in fields such as joint military drills and personnel training, and elevate the relationship between the two militaries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang residents share stories with representatives in Indonesia
- Chinese, Indonesia FMs voice serious concerns over AUKUS nuclear submarine deal
- Indonesia, China begin feasibility study on 560 mln USD coal-to-methanol plant
- Ministers vow to enhance China, Indonesia cooperation
- China's top political advisor meets Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly chairman
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.