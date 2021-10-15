Ministers vow to enhance China, Indonesia cooperation

October 15, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Thursday with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan via video link, and the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation and bring bilateral ties to a higher level.

Noting that relations between China and Indonesia have maintained a strong momentum of development, Wang said the two sides should give full play to the high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanism and move the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership forward in the direction of a community with a shared future.

China welcomes Indonesia to purchase more COVID-19 vaccines from China, and supports Indonesia in building a regional vaccine production center, Wang said.

"China is willing to work with Indonesia to jointly oppose the stigmatization of the epidemic and the politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing," Wang said.

Wang said China is ready to deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation with Indonesia, and work together for more achievements in major Belt and Road projects, such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project.

China will continue to encourage Chinese-funded enterprises to actively participate in Indonesia's industrialization process and continuously expand market access for Indonesian exports to China, Wang said.

Indonesia firmly pursues a friendly policy toward China and supports the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, Luhut said.

"It is expected that the two sides will continue to strengthen vaccine research and development, as well as production cooperation, and accelerate the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative," Luhut added.

The two sides expressed concerns and opposition to actions that create nuclear proliferation risks and regional division, stressing that all parties should jointly safeguard regional peace and stability. The two sides also agreed to strengthen coordination on promoting regional cooperation and addressing climate change.

Regarding Indonesia's presidency of the G20 in 2022, Wang said that China supports Indonesia in hosting the G20 summit.

