More made-in-China vaccines arrive in Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:57, June 12, 2021

JAKARTA, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Friday received another batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Chinese firm Sinopharm for use in a private vaccination program.

With the arrival of the vaccine, Indonesia now has about two million doses of vaccine used for the so-called "Gotong Royong" (mutual cooperation) private vaccination scheme.

The Indonesian government has so far secured 94.7 million doses of vaccines from various producers. It aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year. More than 11 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines until Friday.

The world's fourth most populous country has recorded 1.89 million coronavirus infections and 52,566 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020.

