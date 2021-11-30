Home>>
Over 1.1 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination
(Xinhua) 16:00, November 30, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.1 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Monday, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Nearly 2.5 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the commission, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Restrictions tightened globally as coronavirus variant Omicron sparks concerns
- No other country or region could accomplish mainland’s achievements against COVID-19: HK chief executive
- WHO says not clear weather Omicron more transmissible, causes more severe disease
- Over 2.48 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Two cases of Omicron variant detected in UK as restrictions tightened
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.