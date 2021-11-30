Restrictions tightened globally as coronavirus variant Omicron sparks concerns

Xinhua) 10:08, November 30, 2021

Travelers wait to receive COVID-19 tests at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021. A growing number of countries and regions are suspending flights from southern African countries due to a new variant of the coronavirus, which has sparked serious concern among scientists and researchers, and triggered air travel restrictions and a massive slump of stocks in Asia, Europe and the United States. (Str/Xinhua)

Travelers check their COVID-19 test results at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021.

Travelers check in at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021.

Travelers register for entering the COVID-19 test site at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021.

