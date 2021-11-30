Restrictions tightened globally as coronavirus variant Omicron sparks concerns
Travelers wait to receive COVID-19 tests at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021. A growing number of countries and regions are suspending flights from southern African countries due to a new variant of the coronavirus, which has sparked serious concern among scientists and researchers, and triggered air travel restrictions and a massive slump of stocks in Asia, Europe and the United States. (Str/Xinhua)
Travelers check their COVID-19 test results at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
Travelers check in at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
Travelers register for entering the COVID-19 test site at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
Photos
