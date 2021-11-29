U.S. becomes "increasingly antidemocratic," blog writer says

Xinhua) 10:43, November 29, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The United States is "becoming an increasingly antidemocratic country," Ja'han Jones, a writer for The ReidOut Blog, a digital extension of an MSNBC program, has recently written.

Jones reached the conclusion based on what he described as "conservative attacks" on the country's elections.

The writer cited a recently published report, in which the United States has been added to a list of "backsliding democracies."

The report, according to Jones, pointed to former U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to accept his 2020 election loss as a "historic turning point" in American democracy.

The report also said Trump's actions were a sign of America's "democratic backsliding."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)