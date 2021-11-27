Chinese mainland reports 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:47, November 27, 2021.

A kid receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, three were reported in Liaoning and two in Yunnan.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Friday, it added.

