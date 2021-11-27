Home>>
3 test positive for COVID-19 in north China's border city
(Xinhua) 13:36, November 27, 2021
HOHHOT, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Three people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in China's border city of Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.
The cases were detected during a routine nucleic acid testing of workers at high risk of infection.
An epidemiological investigation was immediately launched and the residential areas and workplaces visited by the COVID-19 positive cases have been put under closed-loop management.
According to the authorities, a mass testing will soon be launched.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 named Omicron, designated "Variant of Concern": WHO
- Merck pill under review as U.S. alerted over rising cases, new variant of COVID-19
- China-Africa cooperation resilient under pandemic: official
- China actively supplies Africa with COVID-19 vaccines: white paper
- China's anti-pandemic assistance reaches almost all areas of Africa: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.