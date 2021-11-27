3 test positive for COVID-19 in north China's border city

Xinhua) 13:36, November 27, 2021

HOHHOT, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Three people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in China's border city of Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

The cases were detected during a routine nucleic acid testing of workers at high risk of infection.

An epidemiological investigation was immediately launched and the residential areas and workplaces visited by the COVID-19 positive cases have been put under closed-loop management.

According to the authorities, a mass testing will soon be launched.

