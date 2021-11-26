We Are China

Nearly 2.457 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:05, November 26, 2021

A kid receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.457 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.

