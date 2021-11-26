Home>>
China to host 2021 Western Pacific Naval Symposium medical workshop
(Xinhua) 09:22, November 26, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Naval Medical University will host the medical workshop of the 2021 Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) in Shanghai from Dec. 14 to 15 via video link, a Chinese defense spokesperson announced Thursday.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said that attendees would discuss topics in five aspects including COVID-19 response, the medical rescue of maritime disasters, and training of naval health personnel during the event.
China has invited members and observers of the WPNS to attend the workshop, according to Wu.
The event aims at boosting exchanges and cooperation among countries regarding maritime medical rescue to meet new security challenges jointly, said Wu.
