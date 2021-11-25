Interview: China plays important role in guarding multilateralism, S. Korean expert says

Nov. 25

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has played an important role in guarding multilateralism by contributing to solidarity and cooperation between Asia and Europe, a South Korean expert has said.

"Since the launch of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit, China has played a very significant role," Kwon Ki-sik, head of the Korea-China City Friendship Association, said in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

China played an important role in guarding the value of multilateralism, he added.

When the ASEM was founded in 1996, solidarity and cooperation between Asia and Europe was the most important goal, said Kwon, also the chair professor at the Seoul Media Institute of Technology.

China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has opened a way to common prosperity by connecting Asia and Europe, Kwon said.

The professor noted that the combined investment and technology between China and Europe would become a major driver of development and prosperity for countries in Asia and Europe.

Noting that in the closely inter-connected world, the pandemic crisis cannot be solved by a certain country alone, Kwon said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could only be resolved through solidarity and cooperation among countries.

Likewise, the stagnant global economy can only be bolstered by international cooperation and recovery in global supply chain, the professor added.

The world should take sides with multilateralism and the open global economy, he said, adding that "the upcoming ASEM Summit should be the place to share global cooperation and solidarity as well as multilateralism."

The 13th ASEM Summit, hosted by Cambodia, is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday via video link. ASEM is comprised of 53 partners, including 21 Asian countries, 30 European countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the European Union.

