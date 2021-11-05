China committed to multilateralism: diplomat

Xinhua) 08:26, November 05, 2021

GENEVA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to firmly follow the path of multilateralism, safeguard the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, and actively contribute its wisdom and strength to the cause of international peace and development, a senior Chinese diplomat vowed here on Thursday.

"We look forward to the solidarity and cooperation of the international community to tackle various global risks and challenges through joint efforts and to work together to build a better tomorrow for all human society," Li Song, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Mission in Geneva, said.

Together with dozens of UN officials and ambassadors from other countries, Li on Thursday visited a photo exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN.

The exhibition, titled "Promoting Shared Prosperity for a Peaceful Future," was jointly hosted by the Chinese Mission in Geneva, the UN Office in Geneva and Xinhua News Agency.

Li Song said that the exhibition vividly recorded the profound moments of China's history, condensed the country's "UN footprint," and allowed people to relive China's extraordinary journey in participating in the UN cause.

"Over the past 50 years, China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of international order, and a provider of public goods, and has made unremitting efforts and major contributions to the realization of the ideals of the United Nations and the progress of human development," the diplomat said.

Tatiana Valovaya, director general of the UN Office at Geneva, said after visiting the exhibition that she was very happy to see the resumption of such cultural activities in the Palais des Nations.

"Cultural diplomacy, cultural activities are very important for us in the UN's Geneva office. Through culture we can learn more about the lives of our member states. They can tell about what they are really trying to implement following the work of the United Nations," she said.

Valovaya said that during the past 50 challenging years, China has achieved a lot and "we really see the story of China's involvement in the United Nations."

Looking forward, the UN official said that the solutions to the global challenges must likewise be global, which requires multilateral cooperation.

"That's why it's so important for the UN to cooperate with China and its other members in the next 50 years. We are looking forward to China's very active participation in this," she said.

Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar, permanent representative of Israel to the UN in Geneva, said that all nations should stand together in the face of the challenges, or even threats, of our time.

"When you look at climate change, when you look at the different challenges that we have as an entire globe, they can only be overcome through multilateral systems," she told Xinhua.

"It's amazing to see what China has achieved in 50 years of working within the multilateral system. China is involved in every part of the UN's work, and the efforts of China to deliberate progress on different issues are important for all of us," she said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)