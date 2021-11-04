China will steadfastly uphold true multilateralism: Xi

Xinhua) 20:22, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will steadfastly uphold true multilateralism.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video on Thursday.

The multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core is the cornerstone of international trade, Xi noted.

China supports the reform of the WTO in the right direction, the inclusive development of the multilateral trading system, and the legitimate rights and interests of the developing members, Xi said.

