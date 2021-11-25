China's Liu Guoliang elected as ITTF executive vice president

Xinhua) 10:09, November 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese table tennis association (CTTA), was elected as an executive vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the sport's world governing body held here on Wednesday.

He will serve along with seven other executive vice presidents elected at the AGM.

Liu became the CTTA president at the end of 2018 and was named the World Table Tennis (WTT) Council Chair in June 2020.

Petra Sorling from Sweden was elected as president of ITTF, becoming the eighth person and the first woman to hold the office.

The newly-elected nine ITTF Executive Committee members will serve a four-year mandate and join the ITTF Athletes Commission Chair Zoran Primorac from Croatia and IOC Member Ryu Seungmin from South Korea to form the complete ITTF Executive Committee.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)