China's Liu Guoliang among nominees for ITTF executive vice presidents

Xinhua) 14:26, September 07, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese table tennis association (CTTA), is listed as one of 17 nominees for the ITTF executive vice presidents, as the ITTF announced the nominations for the ITTF Executive Committee on Tuesday.

The nominations were announced to the ITTF members following a vetting process by the ITTF Nominations Committee.

Liu became the CTTA president at the end of 2018 and was named the World Table Tennis (WTT) Council Chair in June 2020.

Petra Sorling from Sweden is the only candidate for the ITTF President, which will be elected at the ITTF Annual General Meeting on November 24 in Houston, the United States, while 17 nominees will contend for eight ITTF Executive Vice Presidents.

The newly-elected nine ITTF Executive Committee members will serve a four-year mandate and join the ITTF Athletes Commission Chair Zoran Primorac from Croatia and IOC Member Ryu Seung-min from South Korea to form the complete ITTF Executive Committee.

