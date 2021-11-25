Home>>
Ice breaker 'Xuelong 2' sets sail for 38th Antarctic expedition
(Ecns.cn) 09:12, November 25, 2021
Ice breaker Xuelong 2 harbors in the port in Shanghai, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo provided by China's Ministry of Natural Resources)
The second batch of 101 researchers set sail from Shanghai on Tuesday, marking the 38th Antarctica expedition of China and the third time the ice breaker will carry out the mission.
The 38th Antarctica expedition will conduct hydrological, meteorological, and environmental investigations, monitor marine pollutants, and carry supplies and rotational researchers to China’s Great Wall Station and Zhongshan Station in the Antarctic.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Starry night in Kunlun Station, Antarctica
- China to formulate law on activities and environmental protection in Antarctica
- Human impact in Antarctica greater than previously thought: Australian study
- Chinese expedition team overwinters in Antarctica
- Chinese researchers grow vegetables, forge friendship with foreign counterparts in Antarctica
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.