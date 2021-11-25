Ice breaker 'Xuelong 2' sets sail for 38th Antarctic expedition

09:12, November 25, 2021

Ice breaker Xuelong 2 harbors in the port in Shanghai, Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo provided by China's Ministry of Natural Resources)

The second batch of 101 researchers set sail from Shanghai on Tuesday, marking the 38th Antarctica expedition of China and the third time the ice breaker will carry out the mission.

The 38th Antarctica expedition will conduct hydrological, meteorological, and environmental investigations, monitor marine pollutants, and carry supplies and rotational researchers to China’s Great Wall Station and Zhongshan Station in the Antarctic.

