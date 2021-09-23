Home>>
Starry night in Kunlun Station, Antarctica
(People's Daily App) 14:57, September 23, 2021
The Milky Way and Magellanic Clouds shine out clear on polar nights at China's Kunlun Station in Antarctica, and the aurora australis makes regular appearances.
The Kunlun Cloud and Aurora Monitor captured these magnificent cosmic images.
(Video via CGTN; compiled by Xie Runjia)
