UNGA president, Danish FM, Swiss VP to visit China
(Xinhua) 08:44, November 25, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- UN General Assembly (UNGA) president and foreign ministers of Denmark and Switzerland will visit China from Nov. 24 to 27, the Chinese foreign ministry announced Wednesday.
At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UNGA and the Maldives' minister of foreign affairs, and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will pay official visits to China, respectively, said the ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian.
Ignazio Cassis, vice president and foreign minister of the Swiss Confederation, will visit China and attend the third China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, Zhao told a daily press briefing.
