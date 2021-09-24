Chinese FM meets UNGA president

September 24, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), via video link.

Wang called on the UNGA to play a bigger role in promoting anti-pandemic cooperation and fair distribution of vaccines, support efforts to tackle climate change and protect biodiversity and promote sustainable development.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations, Wang said China's vote will always belong to developing countries and will always be in support of international justice and fairness.

Shahid extended congratulatory greetings on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the PRC's lawful seat in the United Nations, and expressed hope to work closely with China to jointly advance key agendas of this session of the UNGA.

He also wished the Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success.

