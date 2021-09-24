Chinese FM calls on all UNSC permanent members to be positive force for peace

Xinhua) 10:00, September 24, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called on the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to become a positive force for peace and to solve problems instead of creating them.

Wang made the remarks during a video conference between the permanent members' foreign ministers, also including French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Facing uncertainties and instabilities, the international community has high expectations on the five permanent members, especially in the hope that the five nations could strengthen solidarity and coordination to bring confidence and stability to the world, Wang said.

He said the five nations should perform their duties of maintaining world peace, and deal with hotspot issues through upholding the UN Charter, making good use of mediation and peacekeeping operations, refraining from using coercive measures, and avoiding arbitrary use of force.

Wang said the five permanent members should practice true multilateralism, which is about having international affairs addressed through consultation, jointly formulating international rules, sticking to dialogue and inclusiveness instead of confrontation and exclusiveness, and forging a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation.

Stressing the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden's recent remarks of not seeking a "new Cold War" had drawn attention from all sides, Wang said the key is to make this statement into substantial actions, such as giving up the Cold War mentality, ideological bias and a tendency for bloc confrontation.

All countries will have their eyes on the United States, Wang noted.

The Chinese foreign minister also called for stronger cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the five nations should pool the strength and confidence, set an example of respecting science and upholding solidarity, and take the lead in safeguarding the role of the UN and the World Health Organization.

The five countries should jointly provide assistance to the developing countries, make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, and promote joint efforts to contain the pandemic. They should also oppose politicizing the pandemic and using origins tracing as a tool, Wang said.

He called for more cooperation to cope with global challenges including regional hotspot issues, terrorism, climate change, food security and economic recession.

China welcomes parties from various sides to be part of its newly proposed global development initiative with aims to promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Wang said, adding that the five permanent members should honor their commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The foreign ministers and the UN secretary-general also discussed the Afghan situation, Iran nuclear issue and strengthening coordination between the five nations.

