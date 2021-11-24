China encourages private capital for ecosystem protection: official

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage private capital to participate in the protection and restoration of all types of ecosystems from land to sea, and obtain reasonable returns, an official said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Vice Minister of Natural Resources Wang Guanghua elaborated on a circular newly released by the General Office of the State Council.

The circular made it clear that private capital is encouraged to focus on the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems, farmland ecosystems, urban ecosystems, mining ecosystems, and marine ecosystems while exploring the development of ecological industries, Wang said.

According to the circular, private funds can participate in ecological protection and restoration through different modes such as independent investment, cooperation with the government, and non-profit operation.

