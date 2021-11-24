China encourages private capital for ecosystem protection: official
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage private capital to participate in the protection and restoration of all types of ecosystems from land to sea, and obtain reasonable returns, an official said Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference, Vice Minister of Natural Resources Wang Guanghua elaborated on a circular newly released by the General Office of the State Council.
The circular made it clear that private capital is encouraged to focus on the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems, farmland ecosystems, urban ecosystems, mining ecosystems, and marine ecosystems while exploring the development of ecological industries, Wang said.
According to the circular, private funds can participate in ecological protection and restoration through different modes such as independent investment, cooperation with the government, and non-profit operation.
Photos
Related Stories
- China reports progress in environmental protection on rivers, lakes
- Chinese firms bring bright ideas to protect ecosystem in Laos
- Improvement of underwater ecosystem in Fenjiezhou Island in Hainan attracts more marine creatures
- Water quality, ecosystem of Liangtan River improved in Chongqing
- Northwest China adds seven national wetland parks
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.