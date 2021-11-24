China urges U.S. to better safeguard interests of minority groups

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that the United States should take responsible measures to address the problem of racial discrimination to safeguard and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of its minority groups, including the Chinese community in the country.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the recent recurring incidents targeting people of Chinese descent in the United States.

Zhao said the Chinese community has made important contributions to the socioeconomic development of the United States.

"However, it is a shame that discrimination against people of Chinese descent has not been rectified with the socioeconomic progress, but has become a persistent tumor afflicting the U.S. society instead," he said, adding this is attributable to a large extent to the rampant campaign of anti-China forces to spread disinformation to smear and attack China.

Noting a handful of American politicians attempt to disseminate narratives that stigmatize China to shift their own responsibility for the botched response at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhao said this has aided and abetted the surging hate crimes targeting people of Chinese and other Asian descent.

"There is a painful lesson to learn from this to make sure that past mistakes shall never be repeated," the spokesperson added.

He said the recent cases involving victims of Chinese nationality or descent in the United States have triggered public consternation and outrage in both countries.

"The U.S. government should heed visionary people's call for justice at home and abroad and take responsible measures to address the problem of racial discrimination to safeguard and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of minority groups including the Chinese community in the United States," Zhao said.

