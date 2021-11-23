U.S. toughness against China not smart: Newsweek

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. attempt to get tough on China is not smart, the U.S. magazine Newsweek said in a recent opinion article.

"Tough, however, is not necessarily smart -- and not all (U.S.) China policy options flouting around the ether should be treated as equally brilliant," the article said.

The article also noted that the United States' overly concern or anxiety about the rise of China can eventually lead to its own "misplaced spending, overly-reactive policy choices and tunnel-vision," where other emerging threats or opportunities are neglected.

It is unfortunate that some U.S. officials wake up in the morning thinking about China and fall asleep at the end of the day with "nightmares" about China, the article said.

