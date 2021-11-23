Home>>
Economic ties between China, U.S. too close to be decoupled: Bloomberg
(Xinhua) 13:20, November 23, 2021
WASHINGTON, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The economic ties between China and the United States are too close to be decoupled, said an article published on the Bloomberg website recently.
Some forces are pulling the United States and China together, among which business is an important connector, said the article.
"The magnetic appeal of its 400 million middle class consumers keeps U.S. companies loyal to the Asian nation's market," it said, adding that new investments keep flooding into China.
"In fact, without China, some of the biggest names in corporate America would never have survived the Great Recession," the article noted.
