Chinese ambassador to U.S. calls for protection of Chinese from hatred

Xinhua) 16:19, November 19, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang Thursday mourned deceased Chinese student Zheng Shaoxiong and called for protection of Chinese in United States from hatred and xenophobia.

"Shocked and dismayed by the murder of Chinese student Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago. My deep condolences to his parents. Chinese Consulate General in Chicago is helping them deal with the aftermath. We call for justice in his case and protection of Chinese in US from hatred and xenophobia," said Qin in a statement.

Zheng was shot and killed in a robbery in Hyde Park, Chicago on Nov. 9. He was only 24 years old.

A native of China's southwestern Sichuang province, Zheng came to Chicago in the fall of 2019 from the University of Hong Kong, and graduated from the University of Chicago in June this year with his master's degree in statistics.

Zheng was honored Thursday afternoon with a public memorial at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel.

