U.S. makes mistake to focus on competing with China: Washington Post

Xinhua) 16:00, November 18, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Biden administration should reflect on its foreign policy and focus on promoting common development instead of competing with China, The Washington Post has reported.

In an opinion piece published last Thursday, the newspaper suggested that the United States build "an open international system" that allows all participants to thrive and prosper.

"Were that central achievement of American foreign policy to be sacrificed to gain some temporary tactical advantage against Beijing, it would be a mistake and a historic tragedy," it said.

Commenting on the joint agreement between the United States and China on enhancing climate action last week, the report said "when thinking about the cutting-edge issues of the future -- such as climate, pandemics, cyberwarfare and cybersecurity -- it's difficult to see how much can be achieved without some collaboration between the United States and China."

"Coming as it did after years of strained relations between Washington and Beijing, it highlights the central dilemma for U.S. foreign policy going forward. Should it be focused on solving the largest and most challenging global problems, or should it be focused on competing with China?" it added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)