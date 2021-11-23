Chinese and US players jointly train for 2021 World Table Tennis Championships

Liu Guoliang (4th L), World Table Tennis Council Chair and president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association exchanges team jersy with Virginia Sung (4th R), Chief Executive Officer of USA Table Tennis during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lily Zhang of the United States serves during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (1st L, front) of China, Lily Zhang (2nd L, front) of the United States compete with Wang Manyu (2nd R, front) of China and Kanak Jha (1st R, front) of the United States during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China and Lily Zhang of the United States participate in a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (4th R) and Wang Manyu (3rd R) of China react with Lily Zhang (2nd R) and Kanak Jha (1st R) of the United States during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lily Zhang (L, front) of the United States and Lin Gaoyuan (R, front) of China talks with Liu Guoliang (C, front), World Table Tennis Council Chair and president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lily Zhang (1st L) of the United States, Lin Gaoyuan (2nd L) of China compete with Kanak Jha (2nd R) of the United States and Wang Manyu of China during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Kanak Jha (L) of the United States and Wang Manyu of China participate in a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China and Lily Zhang of the United States participate in a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Manyu (1st L) of China, Kanak Jha (2nd L) of the United States, Lin Gaoyuan (2nd R) of China and Lily Zhang of the United States pose for photos during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (4th R) of China and Lily Zhang (2nd R) of the United States compete with Kanak Jha (3rd R) of the United States and Wang Manyu (1st R) of China during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Players talk with their coaches during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Manyu (L) of China and Kanak Jha of the United States react during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Players of China and the United States pose for photos with Liu Guoliang (9th L), World Table Tennis Council Chair and president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association and Virginia Sung (9th R), Chief Executive Officer of USA Table Tennis during a joint training session of two pairs formed of both American and Chinese players entering the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, the United States, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

