China, US to team up in table tennis championships

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:32, November 22, 2021

From left to right: Lily Zhang, Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Manyu and Kanak Jha. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Chinese and US players will team up in the mixed doubles competition at the 2021 Houston World Table Tennis Championships, said the International Table Tennis Federation on Monday.

Chinese player Lin Gaoyuan will partner with US player Lily Zhang, and US player Kanak Jha will partner with Chinese player Wang Manyu.

"I'm really happy to be partnering with Lily Zhang... I hope we can get into the groove soon, develop good chemistry and work hard towards a great performance," said Lin.

"It's so cool to pair with a Chinese national team player. They're the best in the world, so I will do my best and hopefully we can work well together and get a good result," said Zhang.

Lin Gaoyuan (right) and Lily Zhang. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Kanak Jha (left) and Wang Manyu. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

