China to promote further recovery of civil aviation industry

Xinhua) 14:40, November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation authorities will introduce comprehensive measures to facilitate further recovery of the industry.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it will strive to boost sustainable and stable recovery of the sector with a key focus on COVID-19 prevention and control and the industry's safe operation.

Civil aviation authorities will roll out policies and support measures to ensure priority tasks such as safe operation, pandemic prevention and control, exploring market potentials, enhancing the efficiency of resource allocation, operation support capabilities, among others.

China's civil aviation sector has remained the world's second largest in terms of passenger trips for 15 years.

Thanks to the country's economic resilience and effective pandemic control, China leads the global civil aviation industry in recovery from the COVID-19 impact.

As of the end of October, the industry's major indicators such as the total air transport turnover, passengers and freight volume had reached 69.9 percent, 66.4 percent and 80.5 percent of the annual target set by the CAAC.

Despite the largely stable performance, China's civil aviation industry has experienced significant fluctuations due to COVID-19 impact at home and abroad. The industry's continuous recovery still faces challenges, said the CAAC.

In order to further boost the market vitality, the CAAC encourages airlines, airports and other industry operators to introduce differentiated and tailored service products to meet diverse demands from customers.

According to the CAAC, it will also adjust policies on air routes, flights, airports and resources involving key personnel to improve the efficiency of resource allocation.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)