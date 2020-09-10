China's civil aviation flights equal to 90% of pre-COVID-19 levels

As of the end of August, China's civil aviation flights topped 13,000 per day, equal to 90 percent of pre-epidemic levels, according to Cui Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

(Photo/Xinhua)

During a recent aviation forum at the ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Cui revealed that China has signed intergovernmental aviation transport agreements with 96 countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

Cui added that even during the pandemic, China has maintained regular passenger and freight services with 45 of these countries and regions, building a safe, fast and efficient air bridge for Belt and Road Initiative cooperation.

Over the course of the pandemic, CAAC has strengthened its cooperation with countries around the world, including countries along the Belt and Road, and shared its experience in epidemic prevention and control with civil aviation authorities of more than 50 countries and regions and 58 overseas airlines.

Countries along the Belt and Road have helped each other and provided valuable support to China; China also delivered more than 1,700 tons of epidemic prevention materials to 47 countries and regions, according to Cui.