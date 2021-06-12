China's civil aviation industry recovers quickly from epidemic impact

Xinhua) 16:00, June 12, 2021

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Last year saw China's civil aviation industry recover fast from the impact of the COVID-19, according to the civil aviation authority.

The industry reported 418 million passenger trips last year, 63.3 percent of the number registered in 2019, data released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China showed.

The transportation volume recovered quarter by quarter last year, and by the fourth quarter, passenger trips on domestic flights returned to 95.5 percent of the volume registered in the same period of 2019, according to the data.

Investment in fixed assets reached 162.76 billion yuan (about 24.49 billion U.S. dollars) last year, hitting a record high, said the administration.

The investment in basic construction and technological reform reached 108.14 billion yuan last year, up 11.6 percent from that of 2019.

As of the end of 2020, China's total number of certified civil transport airports reached 241, according to the administration.

