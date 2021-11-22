Man devotes 20 years of his youth on isolated island to protect lake in central China’s Wuhan

People's Daily Online) 10:37, November 22, 2021

Wang Ruixue, 45, has been living in a mid-lake building for 23 years, devoting himself to the ecological protection of a lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province.

Aerial photo shows a mid-lake building in Wuhu Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo/Zheng Ziyan)

Since 1996, Wang has served on the management team of Wuhu Lake, a 3,066-hectare wetland nature reserve supported by the World Wide Fund for Nature, and a national aquatic germplasm resources conservation area for yellow head catfish.

Two years later, Wang began to live in a two-story mid-lake building constructed by Wuhu Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., which set up a team with four members. With a bathroom, a toilet and several bedrooms, the building is only furnished with a few electric appliances, including a TV, a fridge, and a treadmill.

Photo shows Wang Ruixue (L) and his colleague patrolling Wuhu Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo/Zheng Ziyan)

Wang explained that the treadmill is the only entertainment he has to spend long hours after work due to poor mobile signals at the site.

To prevent illegal fishing activities, Wang seldom goes ashore. He has to drive a speedboat for about eight minutes to reach the shore. In 2004, his wife Hu Haiying joined him to cook for the team. Wang said he owed his family a lot because he would only check on his parents and daughter once in a while on the weekend.

Wang Ruixue takes down records of patrol details in his bedroom in a mid-lake building in Wuhu Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo/Wu Yili)

Since a strict fishing ban was implemented in the lake starting from Dec. 31, 2018, Wang took on duties that include lake patrols, ecological restoration, and the removal of rubbish in the lake.

Wang works in shifts alongside his colleagues to drive a speedboat and shuttle back and forth across the lake three or four times each day and patrols the lake at least three hours at a time. During the nights, they will carry on doing the same patrols once every few hours.

Wang Ruixue uses binoculars to scout out Wuhu Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo/Wu Yili)

Their efforts have started paying off. At present, illegal fishing activities in the lake have been curbed, and the water quality in the lake has been maintained at Grade III, the third-highest ranking in China’s five-grade standard. The lake has also seen more aquatic germplasm resources, such as Wuchang fish and Chinese softshell turtles.

“I dedicated my youth to the ecological protection of the lake for over 20 years, and the efforts are worthwhile,” Wang said.

Aerial photo shows a patrol boat in Wuhu Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo/Wu Yili)

Photo shows Wang Ruixue and his wife Hu Haiying. (Photo/Wu Yili)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)