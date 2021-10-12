Home>>
China's ecological conservation and restoration efforts pay off
(People's Daily App) 11:27, October 12, 2021
China's ecological conservation and restoration efforts are paying off, and Shennongjia is one of the successful case studies.
Shennongjia in Central China's Hubei Province, one of the country's three major biodiversity hubs, was listed as a World Heritage site in 2016. Its primary forest provides shelter for many rare fauna. To protect its biodiversity, the Shennongjia National Park Administration Office was established in November 2016 to implement the most stringent regulations in the nation's history.
There are now more than 1,470 wild golden snub-nosed monkeys living in Shennongjia. The number of newborn golden snub-nosed monkeys ranges from eight to 15 every year.
