Lithuania needs to take consequences for publicly violating one-China principle

The Lithuanian government, in disregard of China’s strong objection and repeated dissuasion, has approved the establishment of the so-called “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania” by the Taiwan authorities.

This act has created the false impression of “one China, one Taiwan” in the world, flagrantly violated the one-China principle, renounced the political commitment made by Lithuania in the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC), undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs.

The Chinese government made it clear that it will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Lithuanian side shall be responsible for all the ensuing consequences.

There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The government of the PRC is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

The one-China principle is a consensus of the international community, a universally recognized norm governing international relations, as well as a political foundation for the development of bilateral relations between China and other countries.

In the joint communiqué signed by Lithuania and the PRC on the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Lithuanian government recognized the government of the PRC as the sole legal government of China and Taiwan as an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. It also promised in black and white the obligation not to establish official relations or engage in official contacts with the Chinese island province of Taiwan.

However, Lithuania now openly engages in official contacts with the Taiwan authorities, and even backs up “Taiwan independence” supporters, which is a serious betrayal of its promise. Its wicked deed will never be tolerated by the Chinese people.

Lithuania’s attempt to undermine China’s core interests by playing the “Taiwan card” is a total miscalculation.

The Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as core interests, on which China will never make compromises and concessions.

Lithuania’s approval for the establishment of the so-called “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania” by the Taiwan authorities will not change the fact that the Chinese mainland and Taiwan on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China. On the contrary, it will make the Chinese people more determined to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity and realize the complete national reunification.

China will take all necessary countermeasures in response to Lithuania’s act that has seriously violated the one-China principle to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Going further and further down the wrong path, the Lithuanian government thought that it could attract some attention and gain political capital. The truth is it will only end up shooting itself in the foot.

In 1975, the European Economic Community (EEC), the predecessor to the European Union (EU), and China reached an agreement on the establishment of formal relations. In terms of the Taiwan question, the EEC confirmed that all members of the community recognize the government of the PRC, adopt a position accepted by the PRC on the Taiwan question, and does not entertain any official relations with Taiwan or have any agreement with it.

As a member of the EU, Lithuania has broken the promise of the EU on the Taiwan question and stood on the opposite of all countries that adhere to the one-China principle.

The determination of the Chinese government and people to realize the reunification of the nation is unshakable, and the red line of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be crossed.

Any action that challenges the one-China principle and runs counter to the general trend of China’s reunification will be resolutely opposed, and any attempt to support “Taiwan independence” advocates and resist the historical trend will end in failure.

Lithuania should immediately correct the wrong decision, take practical measures to eliminate the adverse effects, and earnestly fulfill its commitment to upholding the one-China principle.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

